Skinning

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Novica is a mathematics champion in a Belgrade high school. In an attempt to overcome the ‘geek’ status at school, Novica becomes attracted to the world of skinheads by his school friend Relja. Novica is exposed to violence, hooliganism and racism; embracing the ideology and climbing up the ladder in the gang hierarchy.

Cast

Viktor SavićRelja
Nataša TapuškovićInspektorka Lidija
Nikola KojoInspektor Milutin
Bojana NovakovićMina
Dragan MićanovićProfesor
Srđan MiletićPufta

