Novica is a mathematics champion in a Belgrade high school. In an attempt to overcome the ‘geek’ status at school, Novica becomes attracted to the world of skinheads by his school friend Relja. Novica is exposed to violence, hooliganism and racism; embracing the ideology and climbing up the ladder in the gang hierarchy.
|Viktor Savić
|Relja
|Nataša Tapušković
|Inspektorka Lidija
|Nikola Kojo
|Inspektor Milutin
|Bojana Novaković
|Mina
|Dragan Mićanović
|Profesor
|Srđan Miletić
|Pufta
View Full Cast >