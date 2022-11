Not Available

Live from the Toronto Concert Hall in 1987, this concert offers the industrial rockers performing such songs as "Dig It," "Anger," "Addiction," "Chainsaw," "First Aid," "Assimilate," "The Choke," "Deep Down Trauma Hounds," "God's Gift Maggot," "Brap" and "Smothered Hope." 70 min. Standard; Soundtrack: English Dolby Digital stereo.