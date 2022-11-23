Skookum: The Hunt for Bigfoot

Not Available

Deep in the Louisiana swamp lives a legend. In the fall of 2013, the legend comes to life. Many have seen, some have heard, and none have forgotten: the giant hairy creature with glowing red eyes that locals refer to as the Beast of Bayou Dorcheat. When the long dormant Bigfoot monster seemingly begins a brutal reign of terror, a glamorous talk show host, Dr. Anna Rock, must leave her highly coveted position to search for her younger sister Megan, a Bigfoot researcher, in the swampy wilderness of northern Louisiana.