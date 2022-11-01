Skrip 7707

The film tells the story of an issuer with a set of scripts. He is in the process of producing a horror movie, but having trouble to get a movie script. He had ordered his assistant to advertise in a daily newspaper of the meeting to those who can share a story - a horror story based on experience or story - a story that was heard by mereka.Cerita selected will receive remuneration. The meeting was held in a strategic place.
|Fasha Sandha
|Ayu
|Que Haidar
|Zack
|Jehan Miskin
|Bob
|Soffia Shamimi
|Shafina
|Norman Hakim
|Norman
|Abby Abadi
|Liza
View Full Cast >