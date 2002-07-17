Slap Her... She's French

Welcome to Splendona High School, Texas, where football players, cheerleaders and beauty queens rule the hallways. And Starla Grady, the most popular girl in school, is on top of it all. That is, at least until Genevieve LePlouff, a French foreign exchange student arrives and turns her life upside down.
|Piper Perabo
|Genevieve Le Plouff
|Jane McGregor
|Starla Grady
|Trent Ford
|Ed Mitchell
|Julie White
|Bootsie Grady
|Brandon Mychal Smith
|Arnie Grady
|Nicki Aycox
|Tanner Jennings
View Full Cast >