1949

Slattery's Hurricane

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

August 10th, 1949

Studio

20th Century Fox

A pilot wants a life of ease, flying for drug smugglers and looking the other way until his conscience is tweaked by a woman he has misused. The story unfolds in flashbacks as the pilot battles the storm and recalls his failures, including a love affair with the wife of his best friend.

Cast

Richard WidmarkLt. Willard Francis Slattery
Linda DarnellMrs. Aggie Hobson
Veronica LakeDolores Grieves
John RussellLt. F.A. 'Hobbie' Hobson
Gary MerrillCmdr E.T. Kramer
Walter KingsfordR.J. Milne

