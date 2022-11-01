Slattery's Hurricane

A pilot wants a life of ease, flying for drug smugglers and looking the other way until his conscience is tweaked by a woman he has misused. The story unfolds in flashbacks as the pilot battles the storm and recalls his failures, including a love affair with the wife of his best friend.
|Richard Widmark
|Lt. Willard Francis Slattery
|Linda Darnell
|Mrs. Aggie Hobson
|Veronica Lake
|Dolores Grieves
|John Russell
|Lt. F.A. 'Hobbie' Hobson
|Gary Merrill
|Cmdr E.T. Kramer
|Walter Kingsford
|R.J. Milne
