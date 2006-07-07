An elite commando squad led by longtime soldier buddies Hawk and Grives run afoul of lethal and powerful vampires in a South American rain forest. Grieves gets turned into a vampire and becomes leader of a savage roving herd. Moreover, Hawk has to rescue his scientist ex-wife Dr. Laurie Williams from the bloodsuckers' evil clutches.
|Tony Plana
|Javier
|Kevin Grevioux
|Grieves
|Jennifer O'Dell
|Dr. Laurie Williams
|Alexis Cruz
|Alex
|Joyce Giraud
|Estrella
|Ray Park
|Acrobatic Twins
View Full Cast >