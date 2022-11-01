Not Available

Join award-winning film director, Thomas Opre, as he continues his quest to ride with and film the most dynamic snowmachiners in the world. The Sled Heads 4 snowmobile video will take you to: the Yukon with world record, sled distance jump holder, Ross Mercer; Revelstoke to capture intense POW with Cody Borchers; British Columbia to hang with X Games silver medalist Brett Turcotte; Norway with freestyle rider Aleksaander Noordgaard; to chopper footage of extreme back-country hill climber Randy Swenson; to Boondocker's Jared Sessions technical riding in Idaho; Colorado to catch Miss Extreme Kristy Martin in the powder; to Fernie, BC, to ride with our Be Extreme Contest winner Shawn Dinner. An intense mixture of incredible backcountry riding and sled documentary, Sled Heads 4 is one of those snowmobile videos that offers something for everyone!