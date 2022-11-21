Slednecks 1

Not Available

The Slednecks snowmobile video that started the revolution..PLUS Y2K: Winner of the award for best snowmobile video, Slednecks 2 sets the standard for freestyle riding and snowmobile videos to be judged on. Highlights include: Blair Morgan busting his patented whips in the Montana back country, Cameron and the boys going huge in Wyoming, Shad Free dropping the infamous Corbett's Couilour, Quinlan's triple drop in Alaska, Jed's 1,000 foot cliff and go behind the scenes with the Hillcrew at the World Championship Hill Climbs in Jackson, WY. Locations: Alaska, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Montana.