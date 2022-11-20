Not Available

Slednecks 10 features incredible snowmobiling from the best riders in the world. Chris Brown busts a 135 foot gap over a moving train, Paul Thacker breaks his world record in a blizzard, and Chris Burandt cleans up at the first ever snowmobiling freestyle X Games competition. As usual Cody Borchers and Geoff Kyle continue their assault on new terrain in Canada and the rest of the team once again pushes the sport on all fronts. Amazing avalanche footage, backcountryriding, big drops, and sick tricks all put together to a solid soundtrack. Filmed in the US, Canada, and New Zealand.