Slednecks 4 movie was released Nov 06, 2001 by the Image Entertainment studio. "Slednecks #4" is by far our best film yet. Slednecks 4 movie We traveled all over the globe, to places like Alaska, Canada, all over the U.S. and Iceland, to find the best snowmobiling. "Slednecks #4" features Garth Kaufman, Jay Quinlan, Ryan Britt, Shad Free, Cody Hanson, Jason Fentiman, B.J. Murray, Andy Lindbeck, Chris Burandt, and Dan Gardiner goin' huge, and of course Jim Rippey doing the first ever successful backflip on a snowmobile Slednecks 4 video. "Slednecks #4" is 50 minutes of non-stop, insane action that will leave you shocked at what you just saw Slednecks 4 film. We stepped it up big this year!