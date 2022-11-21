Not Available

hey took the best snowmobilers on the planet, including Jay Quinlan, Chris Burandt, Rob Alford, Kourtney Hungerford, Dan Gardiner, Ryan Britt, BJ Murray, Garth Kaufman, Kyle Armburst and many more, in search of the best snowmobiling we could find. They filmed all over the world in places like Canada, Sweden, Alaska, and all over the lower 48 states to make sure that Slednecks 5 is one of the best snowmobile videos ever made. After you see Dan Gardiner's 110 foot cliff drop, Rob Alford flying off huge mountains, Kourtney busting sick tricks, Quinlan's whole segment, some super deep powder, some of the ugliest crashes ever and lots more.