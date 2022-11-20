Not Available

From the 7 time winner of the Action Sports Videos best snowmobile video award comes Slednecks 7. This movie focused on big mountain riding with the top pros including Jay Quinlan, Chris Burandt, Rob Alford, Geoff Kyle, BJ Murray, Dane Ferguson, Paul Thacker, Jason Semler, Dan Phillips, Jimmy Blaze, Seth Wells and others pulling amazing stunts, drops, and powder lines on natural terrain. A return to the big mountains where Slednecks was born. Filmed in Alaska, Canada, and all over the lower 48. The best snowmobile video series in the world just got better!!