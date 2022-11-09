Sleeping Beauty

A beautiful princess born in a faraway kingdom is destined by a terrible curse to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and fall into a deep sleep that can only be awakened by true love's first kiss. Determined to protect her, her parents ask three fairies to raise her in hiding. But the evil Maleficent is just as determined to seal the princess's fate.
|Bill Shirley
|Prince Phillip (voice)
|Eleanor Audley
|Maleficent
|Verna Felton
|Flora
|Barbara Luddy
|Merryweather
|Barbara Jo Allen
|Fauna
|Taylor Holmes
|Stefan
