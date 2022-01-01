Sleepless in Seattle

A young boy who tries to set his dad up on a date after the death of his mother. He calls into a radio station to talk about his dad’s loneliness which soon leads the dad into meeting a Journalist Annie who flies to Seattle to write a story about the boy and his dad. Yet Annie ends up with more than just a story in this popular romantic comedy.
|Meg Ryan
|Annie Reed
|Bill Pullman
|Walter
|Ross Malinger
|Jonah Baldwin
|Rosie O'Donnell
|Becky
|Gaby Hoffmann
|Jessica
|Victor Garber
|Greg
