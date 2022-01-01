1993

Sleepless in Seattle

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 1993

Studio

TriStar Pictures

A young boy who tries to set his dad up on a date after the death of his mother. He calls into a radio station to talk about his dad’s loneliness which soon leads the dad into meeting a Journalist Annie who flies to Seattle to write a story about the boy and his dad. Yet Annie ends up with more than just a story in this popular romantic comedy.

Cast

Meg RyanAnnie Reed
Bill PullmanWalter
Ross MalingerJonah Baldwin
Rosie O'DonnellBecky
Gaby HoffmannJessica
Victor GarberGreg

