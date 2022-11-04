Not Available

Sleepy Eyes of Death 8: The Sword That Saved Edo

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

    Nemuri Kyoshiro discovers a conspiracy centering around a band of disgruntled samurai wanting to avenge the death of their sensei, a political reformer that pushed for better provisions for the lower classes until he was assassinated by Shogunate agents. Their plot, to set fire to the oil refineries of two rich merchants and unleash a raging inferno that will hopefully burn down the Edo Castle.

    Cast

    		Shigeru AmachiAizen
    		Shiho FujimuraKatsumi
    		Ryûzô ShimadaIsa
    		Yasushi NagataSenjûrô Shikibu
    		Tatsuo EndôGenshin Kusakabe
    		Koichi UenoyamaMinokichi Ichimonjiya

