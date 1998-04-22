1998

Sliding Doors

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 22nd, 1998

Studio

Paramount

Gwyneth Paltrow plays London publicist Helen, effortlessly sliding between parallel storylines that show what happens if she does or does not catch a train back to her apartment. Love. Romantic entanglements. Deception. Trust. Friendship. Comedy. All come into focus as the two stories shift back and forth, overlap and surprisingly converge.

Cast

Gwyneth PaltrowHelen Quilley
John HannahJames Hamilton
John LynchGerry
Jeanne TripplehornLydia
Zara TurnerAnna
Douglas McFerranRussell

View Full Cast >

Images