Sliding Doors

Gwyneth Paltrow plays London publicist Helen, effortlessly sliding between parallel storylines that show what happens if she does or does not catch a train back to her apartment. Love. Romantic entanglements. Deception. Trust. Friendship. Comedy. All come into focus as the two stories shift back and forth, overlap and surprisingly converge.
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Helen Quilley
|John Hannah
|James Hamilton
|John Lynch
|Gerry
|Jeanne Tripplehorn
|Lydia
|Zara Turner
|Anna
|Douglas McFerran
|Russell
