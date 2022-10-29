Not Available

Slightly Out of Tune

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

'Slightly Out Of Tune' is about a group of friends who come of age during the political turmoil that plagued Brazil in the 1960's and 70's. Together, these musicians form a band called "Os Desafinados" and become a part of the groundbreaking Brazilian musical movement called Bossa Nova

Cast

Rodrigo SantoroJoaquim (young) / Antonio Goldfaber
Cláudia AbreuGlória
Selton MelloDico - young
Alessandra NegriniLuiza
Ângelo Paes LemeDavi - young
Jair de OliveiraGeraldo - young

