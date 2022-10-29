'Slightly Out Of Tune' is about a group of friends who come of age during the political turmoil that plagued Brazil in the 1960's and 70's. Together, these musicians form a band called "Os Desafinados" and become a part of the groundbreaking Brazilian musical movement called Bossa Nova
|Rodrigo Santoro
|Joaquim (young) / Antonio Goldfaber
|Cláudia Abreu
|Glória
|Selton Mello
|Dico - young
|Alessandra Negrini
|Luiza
|Ângelo Paes Leme
|Davi - young
|Jair de Oliveira
|Geraldo - young
