Slim Susie

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MTV Produktion

When Erik, a Stockholm urbanite, learns that his beauty-queen sister, Susie, is missing, he goes to their country roots to look for her. But after talking to the eccentric locals -- including a shy video store clerk and a corrupt police officer -- Erik finds a woman who is not at all like the girl he left behind. Award-winning director Ulf Malmros helms this black comedy infused with hipster flair.

Cast

Jonas RimeikaErik
Björn StarrinGrits Pölsa
Kjell BergqvistBilly Davidsson
Lotta TejleGudrun
Malin MorganSandra
Michael NyqvistMörka Rösten

