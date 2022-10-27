Slim Susie

When Erik, a Stockholm urbanite, learns that his beauty-queen sister, Susie, is missing, he goes to their country roots to look for her. But after talking to the eccentric locals -- including a shy video store clerk and a corrupt police officer -- Erik finds a woman who is not at all like the girl he left behind. Award-winning director Ulf Malmros helms this black comedy infused with hipster flair.
|Jonas Rimeika
|Erik
|Björn Starrin
|Grits Pölsa
|Kjell Bergqvist
|Billy Davidsson
|Lotta Tejle
|Gudrun
|Malin Morgan
|Sandra
|Michael Nyqvist
|Mörka Rösten
