2010

Slipknot: Sicnesses

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

On June 13, 2009, SLIPKNOT headlined the annual Download Festival in the UK, performing in front of 80,000 of their rabid fans. The performance was typical SLIPKNOT, coming on the heels of one of the strongest years in SLIPKNOT‘s illustrious career…annnd they filmed it for a DVD. 30 cameras captured ths (sic)ness on tape – which will be the name of SLIPKNOT‘s brand new DVD release. Tracklisting for (sic)ness: 1. 742617000027 2. (sic) 3. Eyeless 4. Wait and Bleed 5. Get This 6. Before I Forget 7. Sulfur 8. The Blister Exists 9. Dead Memories 10. Left Behind 11. Disasterpiece 12. Vermilion 13. Everything Ends 14. Psychosocial 15. Duality 16. People=Shit 17. Surfacing 18. Spit it Out

Cast

Corey TaylorVocal
Sid Wilson
Joey Jordison
Paul Gray
SlipknotBand

View Full Cast >

Images