Slipknot: Sicnesses

2010

On June 13, 2009, SLIPKNOT headlined the annual Download Festival in the UK, performing in front of 80,000 of their rabid fans. The performance was typical SLIPKNOT, coming on the heels of one of the strongest years in SLIPKNOT‘s illustrious career…annnd they filmed it for a DVD. 30 cameras captured ths (sic)ness on tape – which will be the name of SLIPKNOT‘s brand new DVD release. Tracklisting for (sic)ness: 1. 742617000027 2. (sic) 3. Eyeless 4. Wait and Bleed 5. Get This 6. Before I Forget 7. Sulfur 8. The Blister Exists 9. Dead Memories 10. Left Behind 11. Disasterpiece 12. Vermilion 13. Everything Ends 14. Psychosocial 15. Duality 16. People=Shit 17. Surfacing 18. Spit it Out