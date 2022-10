Not Available

Commercial director Serge Faberge (Serge Gainsbourg) is having an affair with Evelyne (Jane Birkin), the 18 year old fiancee of friend Hugh (James Mitchell). His own pregnant wife Francoise (Andréa Parisy) usually does not mind his dalliances, until he actually walks out on her and their newborn baby to move in with Evelyne. The shoe is on the other foot when dashing stuntman Dado (Gilles Millinaire) catches Evelyne's eye in Venice.