Not Available

Bruiser Bom-Bash, a man who holds the coveted Scrapper title of, "Toughest in Town", is well-known on Slug Street... and well-loathed. He is particularly hated by former title-holder, Peaches Powers (who also happens to be his ex-girlfriend). To this day, Peaches has never learned why she was dumped by Bruiser, and has never forgiven him for it. But, when new facts about the purpose of the Slug Street Scrappers come to light, her plans for revenge become a little more...