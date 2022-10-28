Not Available

SMART is a groundbreaking feature-length documentary about a group of highly trained, adrenaline-fueled professionals who risk life and limb to rescue animals! They're Los Angeles' Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team, and they save anything and everything, wild or domestic, from an array of dangerous situations. Shot over the course of three years, SMART follows team lead Armando Navarrete as he helps lift a horse from a river by helicopter, tranquilizes a deer in Pee-Wee Herman's back yard and falls five stories from the top of a tree. But the rescues come at great cost, both on personal and professional levels, while there's another struggle being fought behind the bars at the animal shelters. Armando refuses to let an animal die alone in the dark, but in the end, Armando may be trying to rescue himself.