Ben Cooper and his family struggling to get a grip on household chores, school and work. Ben is the family caretaker. So when Ben sees that a Smart House is being given away, he enters the competition as often as he can. The family wins the house (named Pat). After moving in Pat's personality begins to radically change, the family starts to resent her.
|Ryan Merriman
|Ben Cooper
|Katie Volding
|Angie Cooper
|Kevin Kilner
|Nick Cooper
|Jessica Steen
|Sara Barnes
|Paul Linke
|Tuttle
|Raquel Beaudene
|Gwen Patroni
