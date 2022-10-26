Not Available

Smart House

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Disney Channel

Ben Cooper and his family struggling to get a grip on household chores, school and work. Ben is the family caretaker. So when Ben sees that a Smart House is being given away, he enters the competition as often as he can. The family wins the house (named Pat). After moving in Pat's personality begins to radically change, the family starts to resent her.

Cast

Ryan MerrimanBen Cooper
Katie VoldingAngie Cooper
Kevin KilnerNick Cooper
Jessica SteenSara Barnes
Paul LinkeTuttle
Raquel BeaudeneGwen Patroni

