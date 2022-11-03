Al Shaw's life revolves around motor racing and his back country junkyard, the "Smash Palace". His French wife, Jacqui, doesn't appreciate the lack of attention due to Al's obsession with cars. When Al finds her in the arms of another man, he takes his daughter, Georgie and heads for the bush, desperately hoping to hold on to the only family he has left. Written by Evan Yates
|Anna Maria Monticelli
|Jacqui Shaw
|Keith Aberdein
|Ray Foley
|Desmond Kelly
|Tiny
|Margaret Umbers
|Rose
|Sean Duffy
|Frank
|Terence Donovan
|Traffic Officer
