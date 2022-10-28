1976

Smash-Up on Interstate 5

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 2nd, 1976

Studio

Filmways Television

A disaster movie opening with an enormous multi-vehicle crash on a Californian highway. After the opening stunt-filled action, a flashback of the crash victims' lives prior to and leading up to the accident. The closing replays the entire "smash up" from various angles and in slow motion, depicting much carnage and indifference to the victims.

Cast

Robert ConradSergeant Sam Marcum
Buddy EbsenAl Pearson
Sian Barbara AllenBarbara Hutton
George O'Hanlon Jr.Pete
Tommy Lee JonesOfficer Hutton

