Smash-Up on Interstate 5

A disaster movie opening with an enormous multi-vehicle crash on a Californian highway. After the opening stunt-filled action, a flashback of the crash victims' lives prior to and leading up to the accident. The closing replays the entire "smash up" from various angles and in slow motion, depicting much carnage and indifference to the victims.
|Robert Conrad
|Sergeant Sam Marcum
|Buddy Ebsen
|Al Pearson
|Sian Barbara Allen
|Barbara Hutton
|George O'Hanlon Jr.
|Pete
|Tommy Lee Jones
|Officer Hutton
