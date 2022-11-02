Not Available

Smith!

  • Family
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

When the Indian Jimmyboy is accused of murder of a white man, he flees onto the ranch of Smith, who's well known for his tolerance for Indians, since he was raised by the old Indian Antoine. Smith helps Jimmyboy against the mean Sheriff and promises to speak for him in court, thus persuading him to surrender himself to the police.

Cast

Glenn FordSmith
Nancy OlsonNorah Smith
Dean JaggerJudge James C. Brown
Keenan WynnVince Heber
Warren OatesWalter Charlie
Chief Dan GeorgeOl' Antoine

Images