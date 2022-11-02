When the Indian Jimmyboy is accused of murder of a white man, he flees onto the ranch of Smith, who's well known for his tolerance for Indians, since he was raised by the old Indian Antoine. Smith helps Jimmyboy against the mean Sheriff and promises to speak for him in court, thus persuading him to surrender himself to the police.
|Glenn Ford
|Smith
|Nancy Olson
|Norah Smith
|Dean Jagger
|Judge James C. Brown
|Keenan Wynn
|Vince Heber
|Warren Oates
|Walter Charlie
|Chief Dan George
|Ol' Antoine
