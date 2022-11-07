Smoke on the Potato Fields

In this character study by Czech director Frantisek Vlacil, a stout middle-aged physician whose marriage has come apart establishes a practice in a small town. Gradually he's drawn into the lives of his patients—a childless couple, a pregnant girl with a stern mother, the son of a duck farmer—and each relationship reveals a bit more about him and the idyllic but insular community.
|Václav Lohniský
|Jaros
|Rudolf Hrušínský
|Dr. Meluzin
|Vítězslav Jandák
|Ota
|Jana Dítětová
|Simonová
|Alois Švehlík
|Kodet
|Věra Galatíková
|Pavla Kodetová
