Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

The Enos duo convince Cletus, aka The Bandit, to come out of hiding and help them promote their new restaurant. With a little coaxing, he agrees, producing an almost-creaky Trigger as his mode of transport. But his nemesis, Sheriff Buford T. Justice, is on the hunt, forcing Cletus and Trigger to hit the road. Can they steer clear of the vengeful sheriff?
|Jerry Reed
|Cledus Snow/Bandit
|Paul Williams
|Little Enos Burdette
|Pat McCormick
|Big Enos Burdette
|Colleen Camp
|Dusty Trails
|Burt Reynolds
|The Real Bandit
|Ray Bouchard
|Purvis R. Beethoven
