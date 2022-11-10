1983

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 11th, 1983

Studio

Universal Pictures

The Enos duo convince Cletus, aka The Bandit, to come out of hiding and help them promote their new restaurant. With a little coaxing, he agrees, producing an almost-creaky Trigger as his mode of transport. But his nemesis, Sheriff Buford T. Justice, is on the hunt, forcing Cletus and Trigger to hit the road. Can they steer clear of the vengeful sheriff?

Cast

Jerry ReedCledus Snow/Bandit
Paul WilliamsLittle Enos Burdette
Pat McCormickBig Enos Burdette
Colleen CampDusty Trails
Burt ReynoldsThe Real Bandit
Ray BouchardPurvis R. Beethoven

Images