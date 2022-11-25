Smooth Meets Hairy 5

If there's one thing we've learned when smooth meets hairy, it's that hot action always follows. Jake Genesis and Jimmy Roman, fresh from the gym in their sexy jocks, have a hotter workout in the bedroom, and Jimmy gets two servings of hot cum for dessert. Tattooed muscle stud Derek Parker gives hairy hunk Logan Vaughn a fuck he'll never forget. Smooth and sexy Parker London has a mind-blowing fuckfest with burly Bronson Gates. Luis Valentino loved getting the full daddy treatment from Samuel Colt. Bonus extra - male stripper Joe Thunder in a sensational solo.
View Full Cast >