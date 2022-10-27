Snake and Crane Arts of Shaolin

Jackie Chan stars as the young warrior Hsu Yiu Fong. Hsu has been entrusted with the book of the "Art of the Snake and Crane," after the mysterious disappearance of the eight Shaolin Masters who had written it. He must fight off numerous clans who are all attempting to steal the book from him, to find out the true reason for the disappearance of the Shaolin Masters.
|Nora Miao
|Tang Pin-Er
|Kam Kong
|Master Chin the Black Dragon Gang
|Kim Chung-ran
|Hung Chu / Yellow Pearl
|Lee Wing-Kwok
|Lau Nga-Ying
|Lady Sun
|Miao Tian
|Leader Gu
