Snake and Crane Arts of Shaolin

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lo Wei Motion Picture Co.

Jackie Chan stars as the young warrior Hsu Yiu Fong. Hsu has been entrusted with the book of the "Art of the Snake and Crane," after the mysterious disappearance of the eight Shaolin Masters who had written it. He must fight off numerous clans who are all attempting to steal the book from him, to find out the true reason for the disappearance of the Shaolin Masters.

Cast

Nora MiaoTang Pin-Er
Kam KongMaster Chin the Black Dragon Gang
Kim Chung-ranHung Chu / Yellow Pearl
Lee Wing-Kwok
Lau Nga-YingLady Sun
Miao TianLeader Gu

Images