A hundred years ago, during a full moon night, the members of a cult named Asirapit perished under the assaults of a group of warriors. The only survivor of this worship devoted to the worship of a god snake, turns into an enormous reptile and succeeds in defeating the killers. Having become the protector of the temple, she will have to face a century later with new problems following the landing in the jungle of neighboring a lot of more or less well-intentioned people ...