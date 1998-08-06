1998

Snake Eyes

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 6th, 1998

Studio

Mel's Cite du Cinema

All bets are off when corrupt homicide cop Rick Santoro witnesses a murder during a boxing match. It's up to him and lifelong friend and naval intelligence agent Kevin Dunne to uncover the conspiracy behind the killing. At every turn, Santoro makes increasingly shocking discoveries that even he can't turn a blind eye to.

Cast

Nicolas CageRick Santoro
Gary SiniseCommander Kevin Dunne
John HeardGilbert Powell
Carla GuginoJulia Costello
Tamara TunieAnthea
Stan ShawLincoln Tyler

