Snake Eyes

All bets are off when corrupt homicide cop Rick Santoro witnesses a murder during a boxing match. It's up to him and lifelong friend and naval intelligence agent Kevin Dunne to uncover the conspiracy behind the killing. At every turn, Santoro makes increasingly shocking discoveries that even he can't turn a blind eye to.
|Nicolas Cage
|Rick Santoro
|Gary Sinise
|Commander Kevin Dunne
|John Heard
|Gilbert Powell
|Carla Gugino
|Julia Costello
|Tamara Tunie
|Anthea
|Stan Shaw
|Lincoln Tyler
