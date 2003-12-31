2003

Snakehead Terror

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Not Available

A small town, desperate to recover from hard economic times, is under threat when voracious Snakehead fish mutate and survive previous lake chemical poisonings. The fish transform from pests to predators when human growth hormones are dumped into the local lake in the hopes of reviving the local fishing industry. Thriving on the hormones, the Snakehead fish grow to monstrous proportions, devouring everything within reach. Capable of moving and eating on land, they are forced to leave the now barren lake in a desperate search for food - animal, vegetable or human.

Cast

Carol AltLori Dale
Chelan SimmonsAmber James
Juliana WimblesJagger
Ryan McDonellLuke
Chad KrowchukCraig
Matthew MacCaullJames

View Full Cast >

Images