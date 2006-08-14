2006

Snakes on a Train

  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 14th, 2006

Studio

The Asylum

Under a powerful Mayan curse, snakes are hatched inside a young woman, slowly devouring her from within. Her only chance for survival is a powerful shaman who lives across the border. With only hours to live, she jumps on a train headed for Los Angeles. Unfortunately for the passengers aboard, they are now trapped, soon to be victims of these flesh-eating vipers.

Cast

Giovanni BejaranoMiguel
Al GalvezJulio
Amelia Jackson-GrayCrystal
Shakti ShannonSummer (as Shannon Gayle)
Derek OsedachMitch
Jay CosteloJuan

