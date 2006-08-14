Snakes on a Train

Under a powerful Mayan curse, snakes are hatched inside a young woman, slowly devouring her from within. Her only chance for survival is a powerful shaman who lives across the border. With only hours to live, she jumps on a train headed for Los Angeles. Unfortunately for the passengers aboard, they are now trapped, soon to be victims of these flesh-eating vipers.
|Giovanni Bejarano
|Miguel
|Al Galvez
|Julio
|Amelia Jackson-Gray
|Crystal
|Shakti Shannon
|Summer (as Shannon Gayle)
|Derek Osedach
|Mitch
|Jay Costelo
|Juan
