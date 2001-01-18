2001

Snatch

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 2001

Studio

Screen Gems

The second film from British director Guy Ritchie. Snatch tells an obscure story similar to his first fast-paced crazy character-colliding filled film “Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels.” There are two overlapping stories here – one is the search for a stolen diamond, and the other about a boxing promoter who’s having trouble with a psychotic gangster.

Cast

Brad PittMickey O'Neil
Vinnie JonesBullet Tooth Tony
Dennis FarinaAbraham 'Cousin Avi' Denovitz
Benicio del ToroFranky Four Fingers
Stephen GrahamTommy
Alan FordBrick Top Polford

Images

