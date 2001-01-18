The second film from British director Guy Ritchie. Snatch tells an obscure story similar to his first fast-paced crazy character-colliding filled film “Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels.” There are two overlapping stories here – one is the search for a stolen diamond, and the other about a boxing promoter who’s having trouble with a psychotic gangster.
|Brad Pitt
|Mickey O'Neil
|Vinnie Jones
|Bullet Tooth Tony
|Dennis Farina
|Abraham 'Cousin Avi' Denovitz
|Benicio del Toro
|Franky Four Fingers
|Stephen Graham
|Tommy
|Alan Ford
|Brick Top Polford
