1992

Sneakers

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1992

Studio

Universal Pictures

When shadowy U.S. intelligence agents blackmail a reformed computer hacker and his eccentric team of security experts into stealing a code-breaking "black box" from a Soviet-funded genius, they uncover a bigger conspiracy. Now, he and his "sneakers" must save themselves and the world economy by retrieving the box back from their blackmailers.

Cast

Sidney PoitierDonald Crease
Dan AykroydDarren 'Mother' Roskow
David StrathairnIrwin 'Whistler' Emery
River PhoenixCarl Arbegast
Timothy BusfieldDick Gordon
Mary McDonnellLiz

View Full Cast >

Images