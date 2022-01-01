When shadowy U.S. intelligence agents blackmail a reformed computer hacker and his eccentric team of security experts into stealing a code-breaking "black box" from a Soviet-funded genius, they uncover a bigger conspiracy. Now, he and his "sneakers" must save themselves and the world economy by retrieving the box back from their blackmailers.
|Sidney Poitier
|Donald Crease
|Dan Aykroyd
|Darren 'Mother' Roskow
|David Strathairn
|Irwin 'Whistler' Emery
|River Phoenix
|Carl Arbegast
|Timothy Busfield
|Dick Gordon
|Mary McDonnell
|Liz
