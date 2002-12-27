2002

Sniper 2

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 27th, 2002

Studio

Sandstorm Films

Sergeant Thomas Beckett (Berenger) is back - and this time he has teamed up with death row inmate B.J. Cole (Woodbine) on a suicide mission to the Balkans. Their target: a rogue general accused of running ethnic cleansing missions. But when Becket discovers that the government is using him as a pawn in a bigger mission, the body count grows and bullets really start to fly.

Cast

Bokeem WoodbineCole
Erika MarozsánSophia
Carter ThornePavel
Dan ButlerEckles
Linden AshbyMcKenna
Barna IllyésVojislav

