Sniper: Assassin's End

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Special Ops sniper Brandon Beckett is set up as the primary suspect for the murder of a foreign dignitary on the eve of signing a high-profile trade agreement with the United States. Narrowly escaping death, Beckett realizes that there may be a dark operative working within the government, and partners with the only person whom he can trust: his father, legendary sniper Sgt. Thomas Beckett. Both Becketts are on the run from the CIA, Russian mercenaries and Lady Death, a Yakuza-trained assassin with sniper skills that rival both legendary sharpshooters.

Cast

Chad Michael CollinsBrandon Beckett
Tom BerengerThomas Beckett
Sayaka AkimotoLady Death
Ryan RobbinsAgent Zeke 'Zero' Rosenberg
Lochlyn MunroAgent John Franklin
Michael JonssonDrake Phoenix

