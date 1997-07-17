Snow White: A Tale of Terror

Based somewhat more authentically on the Grimm Brothers' story of a young woman who is unliked by her stepmother, the film includes the talking mirror, a poisoned apple, and some ruffian gold (not diamond) miners (and they aren't dwarfs or cute). It takes place at the time of the Crusades, and depicts the attitudes of the wealthy and the peasant classes toward one another. Written by BOB STEBBINS
|Sam Neill
|Lord Friedrich Hoffman
|Monica Keena
|Lilliana 'Lilly' Hoffman
|Gil Bellows
|Will
|Brian Glover
|Lars
|David Conrad
|Peter Gutenberg
|Anthony Brophy
|Rolf
