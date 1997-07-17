1997

Snow White: A Tale of Terror

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1997

Studio

Interscope Communications

Based somewhat more authentically on the Grimm Brothers' story of a young woman who is unliked by her stepmother, the film includes the talking mirror, a poisoned apple, and some ruffian gold (not diamond) miners (and they aren't dwarfs or cute). It takes place at the time of the Crusades, and depicts the attitudes of the wealthy and the peasant classes toward one another. Written by BOB STEBBINS

Cast

Sam NeillLord Friedrich Hoffman
Monica KeenaLilliana 'Lilly' Hoffman
Gil BellowsWill
Brian GloverLars
David ConradPeter Gutenberg
Anthony BrophyRolf

View Full Cast >

Images