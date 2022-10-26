In an enchanted forest, the princely brothers Michael and Andreas get lost and are transformed, by a mountain spirit who jealously guards his underground treasure, into animals until the unlikely event of sincere love from a human. The only persons who may be able to give such love are the local commoner sisters Snow-white and Rose-red, who are kind and helpful by nature and stand to harvest unimagined rewards.
|Katrin Martin
|Rosenrot
|Pavel Trávníček
|Michael
|Bodo Wolf
|Andreas
|Hans-Peter Minetti
|Berggeist
|Johannes Wieke
|Großvater Matthias
|Annemone Haase
|Mutter
