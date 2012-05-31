Snow White and the Huntsman

After the Evil Queen marries the King, she performs a violent coup in which the King is murdered and his daughter, Snow White, is taken captive. Almost a decade later, a grown Snow White is still in the clutches of the Queen. In order to obtain immortality, The Evil Queen needs the heart of Snow White. After Snow escapes the castle, the Queen sends the Huntsman to find her in the Dark Forest.
|Kristen Stewart
|Snow White
|Charlize Theron
|Queen Ravenna
|Chris Hemsworth
|The Huntsman
|Sam Claflin
|William
|Ian McShane
|Beith
|Ray Winstone
|Gort
