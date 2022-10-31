Snowball Express

When John Baxter inherits a ski resort in the Rocky Mountains, he quits his job in New York and moves the family west to run it. Only to find that the place is a wreck. But together they decide to try to fix it up and run it. But Martin Ridgeway, who wants the property, does everything he can to ensure it will fail.
|Harry Morgan
|Jesse McCord
|Keenan Wynn
|Martin Ridgeway
|Johnny Whitaker
|Richard Baxter
|Michael McGreevey
|Wally Perkins
|Kathleen Cody
|Chris Baxter
|George Lindsey
|Double L. Dingman
