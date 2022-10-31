1971

Snowball Express

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1971

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

When John Baxter inherits a ski resort in the Rocky Mountains, he quits his job in New York and moves the family west to run it. Only to find that the place is a wreck. But together they decide to try to fix it up and run it. But Martin Ridgeway, who wants the property, does everything he can to ensure it will fail.

Cast

Harry MorganJesse McCord
Keenan WynnMartin Ridgeway
Johnny WhitakerRichard Baxter
Michael McGreeveyWally Perkins
Kathleen CodyChris Baxter
George LindseyDouble L. Dingman

View Full Cast >

Images