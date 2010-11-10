2010

Snowblind

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2010

Studio

Not Available

A lone gunman gets a last-minute pardon from death row, with the mission to deliver a woman of mysterious powers to an evil Governor. Against the backdrop of a frozen, inhospitable earth, Snowblind fires up the classical love triangle with smoking barrels and a ton of red-hot bullets.

Cast

Erik HansenMatthew Saberneck
Jana PallaskeBarbara Midnite
Albee LesothoMarshal Phillip Clarke
Wim WendersGray Fox
Angus McGrutherVirgil Dakota
Christian SerritielloDeputy Frank Holden

Images