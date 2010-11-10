A lone gunman gets a last-minute pardon from death row, with the mission to deliver a woman of mysterious powers to an evil Governor. Against the backdrop of a frozen, inhospitable earth, Snowblind fires up the classical love triangle with smoking barrels and a ton of red-hot bullets.
|Erik Hansen
|Matthew Saberneck
|Jana Pallaske
|Barbara Midnite
|Albee Lesotho
|Marshal Phillip Clarke
|Wim Wenders
|Gray Fox
|Angus McGruther
|Virgil Dakota
|Christian Serritiello
|Deputy Frank Holden
