Celeste Talbert is the star of the long-running soap opera "The Sun Also Sets." With the show's ratings down, Celeste's ruthlessly ambitious co-star, Montana Moorehead, and the show's arrogant producer, David Seton Barnes, plot to aggravate her into leaving the show by bringing back her old flame, Jeffrey Anderson, and hiring her beautiful young niece, Lori Craven.
|Sally Field
|Celeste Talbert
|Kevin Kline
|Jeffrey Anderson
|Robert Downey Jr.
|David Seton Barnes
|Cathy Moriarty
|Montana Moorehead
|Teri Hatcher
|Ariel Maloney
|Paul Johansson
|Bolt
