1991

Soapdish

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 30th, 1991

Studio

Paramount

Celeste Talbert is the star of the long-running soap opera "The Sun Also Sets." With the show's ratings down, Celeste's ruthlessly ambitious co-star, Montana Moorehead, and the show's arrogant producer, David Seton Barnes, plot to aggravate her into leaving the show by bringing back her old flame, Jeffrey Anderson, and hiring her beautiful young niece, Lori Craven.

Cast

Sally FieldCeleste Talbert
Kevin KlineJeffrey Anderson
Robert Downey Jr.David Seton Barnes
Cathy MoriartyMontana Moorehead
Teri HatcherAriel Maloney
Paul JohanssonBolt

View Full Cast >

Images