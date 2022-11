Not Available

Sodom at Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany Blood on Your Lips Wanted Dead City of God Axis of Evil Blasphemer Proselytism Real Christ Passion Magic Dragon Tarred and Feathered One Step Over the Line Wachturm Get What You Deserve Abuse Frozen Screams The Vice of Killing Napalm in the Morning Sodomy and Lust Ausgebombt The Saw Is the Law Outbreak of Evil Bombenhagel