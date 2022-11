Not Available

One of Germany's most notorious thrash metal bands, Sodom has been creating mayhem for more than two decades. This comprehensive record of the band's career includes an in-depth documentary, featuring interviews with all the band members, backstage footage and tons of rare photos. More than 30 song performances include "Masquerade in Blood," "The Saw Is the Law," "Remember the Fallen," "Napalm in the Morning," "Witching Metal" and many more.