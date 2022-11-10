Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess

Set in the storybook world of Enchancia, the music-filled movie follows Sofia, an average girl whose life suddenly changes when her mother marries the king and she is whisked off to live in a castle with her mom, new step-father, King Roland II, and step-siblings, Amber and James. Along the way this ordinary girl learns to navigate the extraordinary life of royalty, and in the process makes everyone around her feel special.
|Sara Ramirez
|Queen Miranda (voice)
|Jennifer Hale
|Cinderella (voice)
|Darcy Rose Byrnes
|Amber (voice)
|Jess Harnell
|Cedric (voice)
|Elsie Fisher
|Huntsman's Daughter (voice)
|Ariel Winter
|Sofia (voice)
