Soft Toilet Seats

Arne buys a house in suburban Los Angeles, only to discover that the previous owner died in a grisly manner. Then he gets a visit from the dead woman's best friend, who is convinced that she didn't commit suicide. Together, they investigate what Tilly is sure must be a murder, and come up against the toughest moral dilemma of their lives.
|David Rosen
|Arne Steinberg
|Alexa Jago
|Tilly Rensley
|Jonathan Aube
|Joey Carpini
|Sammi Davis
|Annie Ashland
|Michael Greene
|Dectective Colson
|Margaret Blye
|Margaret Lennox
