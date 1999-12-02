1999

Soft Toilet Seats

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1999

Studio

Not Available

Arne buys a house in suburban Los Angeles, only to discover that the previous owner died in a grisly manner. Then he gets a visit from the dead woman's best friend, who is convinced that she didn't commit suicide. Together, they investigate what Tilly is sure must be a murder, and come up against the toughest moral dilemma of their lives.

Cast

David RosenArne Steinberg
Alexa JagoTilly Rensley
Jonathan AubeJoey Carpini
Sammi DavisAnnie Ashland
Michael GreeneDectective Colson
Margaret BlyeMargaret Lennox

View Full Cast >

Images