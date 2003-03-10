Sol Goode, a charismatic L.A. twenty-something, has always relied on charm, good looks, and fast talk to glide through life. But his luck may have run out; faced with eviction from his hipster apartment, totaling his car, and the threat of having to find a real job, Sol realizes that maybe the life he's been leading is no longer making him happy.
|Katharine Towne
|Chloe
|Tori Spelling
|Tammie
|Carmen Electra
|Treasure
|Natasha Gregson Wagner
|Brenda
|Danny Comden
|Cooper
|Jamie Kennedy
|Justin Sax
